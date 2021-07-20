Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) announced last week that the North Bend Airport would receive $1.06 million as part of the American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed into law earlier this year.
The funds are part of the $8 billion total for airports that DeFazio secured in the American Rescue Plan as chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The funds will help airports cover costs of operations, personnel, cleaning, and included a set-aside for rent relief and other costs of airport concessionaires primarily directed toward small business and minority-owned firms.
“COVID-19 and its economic impacts have had a significant effect on air service at Southwest Oregon’s airports” said DeFazio. “As chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I personally secured billions in relief for the nation’s airports, particularly small ones, because of the critical services they provide to the entire region. This funding will keep the North Bend airport running and help maintain this vital economic hub.”
As chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, DeFazio was a key negotiator and championed several critical provisions of the American Rescue Plan, including nearly $100 billion in relief for transit, airports, Amtrak, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
