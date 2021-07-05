Def Cougar Mellencamp and No Class Art will deliver a free show for the community at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Avenue, Coos Bay. The show is free.
Def Cougar Mellencamp takes the dance club pop hits of the 1980s, and makes them sound like the barndance folk standards of the 1880s - what the band calls “music for post-modern rednecks.” Artists like George Michael, Cyndi Lauper, Fine Young Cannibals, Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, Billy Idol and more are translated into bluegrass on acoustic instruments, and then revved up with a punky spirit and driving beat from the upright bass.
No Class Art is a rock artist living in Coos Bay. Enjoy her first official art opening at So It Goes.
So It Goes Coffeehouse is an old-school coffeehouse featuring locally roasted coffee, full bakery, art, live music, poetry readings, used books and music, and small theatrics.
For information, call 541-808-9333, email soitgoescoffee@gmail.com or visit soitgoescoffee.com.
