COOS COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of Coos County has scheduled a debate for candidates running for the Coos County Board of Commissioners, position No. 1, which includes Edward Rosendo Cordova, Katy Eymann, Pam Lewis, incumbent Robert (Bob) Main, and Sam Schwarz.
The LWV will conduct the debate on May 7 without an audience and with careful social distancing, due to the current restrictions on public gatherings. The LWV is inviting the public to submit questions for the candidates between April 29 and May 5 to the email address: LWVdebate.May7@gmail.com.
The debate will be recorded by Coos Media and posted for viewing after the debate on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, Vote411, and Coos Media.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The LWV never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates’ view on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election.
For more information, contact LWVCC forum chair Suzanne Grami, 541-260-2028 or LWVCC President Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In