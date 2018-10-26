COOS COUNTY – The Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout Coos County. The event will collect unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications from residents for free.
As part of the 2010 Disposal Act, the initiative encourages community members to safely dispose their prescription medications by expanding its collection service. According to a press release by the DEA, more than 9.9 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs were collected from 15 previous events.
In April, about 60 collection sites collected about 7.3 tons of prescription medications. According to the DEA, the results were a record high for the state. The agency expects by the end of this year’s events to reach a total of 10 million pounds collected throughout the country.
In response to the nation’s high prescription drug abuse, the DEA’s website states the event will help provide an opportunity for people to prevent drug addiction and overdose. It also addresses the environmental impacts of flushing and throwing prescription drugs in the trash.
According to its press release, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington turned in 40,096 pounds of medications last spring making its collection the highest to date.
The collection will only accept pills and other solids. Any liquid, needles and sharps will not be accepted. For Coos County, the following agencies are partnering up with National Take Back Day.
- Coquille Police Department
- Bandon Police Department
- Confederated Tribes of Coos, Umpqua and Siuslaw Coos Bay Office