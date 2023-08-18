Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Contributed

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announces its participation in a statewide DUII enforcement campaign aimed at promoting road safety and reducing impaired driving incidents through the Labor Day weekend. The campaign, scheduled to take place from August 19 to September 4, 2023, will see increased patrols and law enforcement efforts throughout Douglas County to identify and apprehend drivers under the influence of intoxicants.

This enhanced enforcement initiative has been made possible through a grant administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What are your Labor Day plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments