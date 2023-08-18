The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announces its participation in a statewide DUII enforcement campaign aimed at promoting road safety and reducing impaired driving incidents through the Labor Day weekend. The campaign, scheduled to take place from August 19 to September 4, 2023, will see increased patrols and law enforcement efforts throughout Douglas County to identify and apprehend drivers under the influence of intoxicants.
This enhanced enforcement initiative has been made possible through a grant administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
"Our primary concern is ensuring the safety of our community members and visitors who are on our roadways. Impaired driving poses a real threat to everyone on the road, and we are committed to taking proactive steps to address this issue." Lt. Brad O'Dell stated.
During the campaign period, deputies will increase their presence on the roads, conducting regular patrols to identify and apprehend drivers who are operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office urges all residents to make responsible choices by designating a sober driver, using rideshare services, or utilizing public transportation if they plan on consuming intoxicants.
The collaboration between the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and ODOT is a testament to the commitment to public safety shared by both organizations. By targeting impaired driving through these enhanced enforcement efforts, they aim to reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities on Douglas County's roads.
The Sheriff's Office stresses the importance of community involvement in creating safer roads. "We encourage all members of our community to play an active role in preventing impaired driving incidents. If you suspect an impaired driver on the road, do not hesitate to report it to law enforcement. Your alertness could save lives," Lt. O'Dell said.
