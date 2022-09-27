Virtuoso cellist, composer and arranger from Cork, Ireland, Ilse de Ziah, will be performing in Coos Bay for the first time on Thursday, September 29. Sponsored by the Coastal Celtic Society, the concert begins at 7 p.m. at The Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Avenue, Coos Bay. Tickets are $20 and available online at eventbrite.com (go to https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/ilse-de-ziah-sasquztch-tour-usa-2022-1020429), or at The Black Market Gourmet.
Ilse de Ziah draws upon traditional Irish melodies, blending classical and contemporary styles with a rich folklore tradition. At times, her cello sounds like a full orchestra or may feature one haunting musical phrase. Her vibrant performances, with an intricate weaving of melody and harmony, transfix and transport the listener to an altogether new musical landscape.
