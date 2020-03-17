COOS COUNTY — The deep cleaning process began in schools as they entered day one of government-mandated closures, all in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

At the Coquille School District, Superintendent Tim Sweeney said the deep cleaning has gone well so far and that the district got a head start on it last Friday.

Becca Fisher works on sanitizing the cafeteria tables at Lincoln Elementary in the Coquille School District during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only school we had running on Friday was the Coquille Junior and Senior High School … the rest were closed for spring conferences so that allowed us to start cleaning in those buildings,” Sweeney said.

As of Monday morning, he said the school buses were already deep cleaned for the district.

Tenneal Wetherell, superintendent for South Coast Education Service District, said that the school closures are still projected to end April 1. But since the COVID-19 situations changes by the hour, districts are also trying to prepare for longer closures just in case.

“If (the closures) are extended … at this point everyone is doing their best to analyze the situation and are waiting for additional guidance from the governor’s office,” she said. “We’ve been informed (the state) will contemplate additional, more lengthy closures next week.”

Knowing these school closures could potentially be extended, Wetherell explained the challenges school districts would face to provide online education. Online education must ensure all students have full access to online programming, that students also have access to meals, counseling, and that English Language Learners have continued specialized instruction.

“The requirements are pretty wide and difficult to meet in an online environment, but especially if you don’t already have an online environment,” Wetherell said. “In addition, (districts) would have to provide training to staff and students to access the online school. Students must also have access to a computer and the internet to do their schoolwork. Considering all those major factors, small school districts who don’t already have an online presence would really struggle to put those in place in short order in the next couple of weeks.”

In the Bandon School District, Superintendent Doug Ardiana sent out a letter to the district’s staff and families outlining the challenges it faces as the pandemic surges.

“At this historic time in our nation, state, community, and school district, the Bandon School District is taking care of … students and staff,” Ardiana wrote.

He cited a weekend update from the Oregon Department of Education acknowledging the impact of distance learning, echoing Wetherell’s concerns.

“‘At this time, Oregon does not have the statewide capacity, infrastructure or expertise to equitably move to online learning in the event of prolonged school closures,’” Ardiana quoted from the ODE update. “‘ODE does not expect districts to transition to online learning as schools close for health and safety reasons.’”

Ardiana wrote that the Bandon School District would not be prepared to meet the requirements for an online school at this time “based on considerations of equity and disparities between subpopulations.”

Kiersten Bouska assembles lunches for Coquille School District students on Day 1 of statewide school closures.

“The plan shared on Friday to send home work for the seven days of the current closure is still the plan as it meets the ODE guidance…,” Ardiana wrote. “At this time, we are asking that teachers do NOT add to the optional assignments sent home. We are still working and waiting for guidance from ODE regarding next steps and want to ensure that any work provided will not be wasted time for all.”

In the meantime, the district is opening its buildings to staff Monday, March 16 to Wednesday, March 18 to allow personal items to be removed from classrooms and workspaces. However, this does not mean staff can work in this time.

“Lastly we want to remind each and every member of the BSD family to use caution in this time of uncertainty,” Ardiana wrote. “Follow the guidance of the CDC and WHO by participating in social distancing, adequate hygiene, and limit all travel. We do not know what the future may hold and want to ensure that all district personnel is safe during this time.”