BANDON - Day by Day Fitness is a women's only gym with 24-hour access as well as group classes geared for women of all ages and fitness levels.
Owner Shayla Carpenter purchased Fast and Fit in May of 2014 and extended the facility into the spacious back room in 2015. She changed the name in January of this year.
The married mother of three children ages 10, 5, and 3 keeps busy with running the business and teaching fitness classes as well as a side business that is a passion of hers - Damsel in Defense - a line of self-defense products for women.
With Carpenter, it's all about honoring yourself and she knows only too well how difficult it is to carve out time for self-care. And it's not about your age, shape or size.
"I want to let women know they don't have to be a certain size to love themselves," Carpenter said. "It's taken me a long time to feel that way. I changed the name to Day by Day Fitness because that's the mindset I'd like to build around, rather than just losing weight or getting fit. It's about setting realistic goals and expectations and taking it day by day. It's about overall wellness for all ages and abilities."
Carpenter sees herself as a wellness advocate rather than a fitness instructor. There's so many things that can help women feel good in addition to exercise, such as massage, oils and meditation, nutrition and observing healthy self-boundaries. Self-care and self-love are her goals for women who join the member-only gym.
"These are all things we can incorporate into our lives to make us feel better by bringing it all together," she said. "I don't want people to feel intimidated. I want coming here to be fun."
In addition to the 24-hour circuit workout, Day By Day Fitness offers a low-impact Fit For Life class with Beth Hutton, Dance Fitness with Misty Berry, Women With Weights with Heidi Wacker, Aerobics with Marcene Rebeck, Pole Dance Fitness with Ora Henderson and Shape Up with Carpenter.
Carpenter's third annual Fitness Health & Beauty Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29, featuring 10-15 vendors, displays and demonstrations by local wellness advocates as well as raffles and samples. All women are invited to attend.
Classes are offered five days a week and details about membership as well class schedules are listed at www.daybydayfitness.net. Day By Day Fitness is located at 50211 Highway 101 South, 541-297-4945.