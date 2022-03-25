A free exhibit of the artwork of Phil Davidson will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at 999 Front Street in Coos Bay.
Davidson was a very talented local artist, so talented that Barbara Streisand selected him to paint her portrait. His work was pre-Internet and the digital age, so much of his talent is unknown. His art was purchased often before it was completed and sold to private collectors before it could be admired or enjoyed by the public.
The Coos Art Museum even has a few of his paintings. Davidson passed away too early, but his family is sharing some of his work in this unique exhibit.
There is no entry fee and cookies and beverages will be served during the one-day event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In