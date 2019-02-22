NORTH BEND — U.S. Air Force Airman David R. Olson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Olson is a 2014 graduate of North Bend High School. He is the son of Shelley and Richard Olson, of Coos Bay.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.