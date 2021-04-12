From April 16 through June 26, the Coos Art Museum will be featuring David George Andersen: Satiric Constructsa selection of assemblage works by the late Salem artist. Andersen who served as exhibition designer at the Hallie Ford Museum of Art satirizes modern life through irreverent and imaginative mixed media constructions.
Anderson used photography combined with found objects to create an artistic commentary on politics, religion and issues of modern life. His works are sometimes humorous and frequently provide thought-provoking perspectives on life, culture and religion.
In addition to his museum work, Anderson taught at the Spokane Art School, the North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene and the University of Idaho. His works have been featured in numerous exhibitions, including the Bellingham National 2015 Art Exhibition at the Whatcom Museum, COCA Northwest Annual in Seattle, Boise State University, Cheney Cowles Museum and galleries in Salem, Seattle, Helena and Spokane. The Hallie Ford Museum of Art had and retrospective of his work in 2017 and is lending several works to this exhibition.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
