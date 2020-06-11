CHARLESTON — A tragedy upon the Darean Rose was avoided in December.
In the Charleston marina, the boat capsized with three people on board who were, at the time, trapped. Curtis Green happened to be on the docks and with seemingly no hesitation he dove in and saved those on board.
While that was the happy end of the story at the time, the Darean Rose has been undergoing a transformation process ever since.
“I got a phone call the night it happened and I heard the Darean Rose rolled over,” said Wayne Garcia, General Manager at Giddings Boat Works, Inc. in Charleston. “They were leaving to go out crabbing, they had crab pots on the back, they were going to set their gear on the water and from what I understand, they must have run across a sandbar and when it did it came up and once it started going it just rolled over.”
After that, the boat made its way to Giddings where it would start the process of going through a sponson. A sponson is when a boat is added to on each side. In this instance, about three feet are being added to what was the original hull.
With the Dorean Rose, the breadth of the boat changed from 14 feet at the start of this process to about 19 feet at the end. The vessel’s length of 45 feet remains the same.
“With all this new steel it’s actually going to give him more lift and he’s going to be more stable in bad water. So when he puts his crab pots up there, what happened to him before probably won’t happen again,” explained Garcia.
After talks with the owners of the boat, the insurance company, an engineer and those overseeing the project, the restoration process for this boat started.
But before anything could be added to the vessel, everything had to be taken off.
“They kind of started gutting it completely. All the wires came out. Everything that was touched by salt water is basically ruined. They pulled stuff out of it for weeks,” said Garcia.
The sponson process was in its early stages as fuel was pumped out, damaged steel was replaced and paint was taken off so that new steel could be welded on.
“Every vessel has its own unique set of problems. Some have been maintained better than others. Just like you see peoples cars, some take better care than others,” said Garcia.
“This boat has been maintained pretty well. I didn’t have to do a whole lot to it. I had a few spots that I had to fix but other than that — they must have taken care of it. For it to be a 75 model and I didn’t have to do a whole lot to it, somebody took care of it.”
From there, the boat has been slowly but surely pieced together. The hand cut pieces are welded on and the boats width has grown. It has taken about four months to get where this now sturdier version of the vessel is today.
The next steps are finishing the mast, updating the pilot house with foam insulate and carpentry before the electrician comes in and wires the boat. Then the boat will be pressure washed and painted a new brick red color instead of the blue that it was and by the end of the summer, the Darean Rose should be out on the water once more.
“People just look up and see a boat they don’t realize what it takes to get to that,” said Garcia, reflecting on the entire process. “It’s like building a small city. It’s own power plant, the vessel has its own everything. A septic system, showers — everything that your house has but it can move.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In