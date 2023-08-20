Aztec dance

Danza Azteca Huitzilopochtli will perform as part of the Coos Bay Public Library at 6:30 p.m. August 23 and Mingus Park.

Danza Azteca Huitzilopochtli will perform at the Mingus Park Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 23, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s summer programming line-up.  During the interactive program dancers will tell stories about nature through movement and music to honor their Aztec traditions. The event is free and open to the public.

Based in Woodburn, Huitzilopochtli strives to teach indigenous Aztec culture and traditions through dance, music and the arts. The group travels throughout the Northwest to participate in ceremonies, cultural exchanges and dance presentations to the public. More information about the group can be found on their website at https://www.danzaazteca.org/.

