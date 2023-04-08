Dancing with the Stars isn’t just for television. On April 22, some of Coos Bay’s best-known community members will transform into professional dancers on stage to support a good cause.
That’s right, Coos County community members can watch their friends, family members, neighbors and business people dressed to the nines shaking their tail feathers on stage at the Egyptian Theatre.
They will be joined by members of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, who are coming to town to dance with our Bay Area Stars to raise funds for Star of Hope’s Day Program safety upgrades.
Star of Hope is a nonprofit supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have 13 group homes in Coos and Curry Counties, as well as goal-oriented day programs.
Six of the Bay Area’s own residents will compete to raise funds for the nonprofit, and win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
“We look for people who are well-known and involved in our community,” said Stacy Dewater, Star of Hope community outreach manager.
“That is the whole point of Dancing with the Stars. It’s to watch your favorite celebrities on stage, so we look for our local celebrities – people who are going to bring their friends to come and watch them,” she said.
Over the course of a week, each of these stars will learn a ballroom dance routine with their professional partner that they will then perform live onstage.
The 2023 Bay Area celebrity lineup includes: Dancia Mast, owner of Mastco properties; Coos Bay city councilor Drew Farmer; Sara Wicks, accountant at Ken Ware Chevrolet Buick GMC; Sam Baugh, Community Engagement Manager for Advanced Health; Gold Meadows, a multimedia journalist, singer, and member of the Screen Actors Guild; and Steve Nye, the General Manager of Engles Furniture in North Bend.
Over the course of a week, each of these Stars will learn a ballroom dance routine with their professional partner that they will then perform live onstage.
“Add in some amazing costumes, video highlights, a judging panel, and you have a show that you have to see to believe,” Dewater said.
Steve Nye, who will be performing in the show, said his first reaction to being invited to perform in Dancing with the Bay Area Stars was; “Oh, this is going to be awkward for me.”
Nye has no previous dance experience. But the good-natured community member knew it was for a good cause, so he said he was in.
Nye said he is excited to see what dance he will be taught, and interested to see how he well he catches on.
“I will just go with the flow. It is all for a good charity, so I will ham it up and I will use my six-foot-six awkward frame to hopefully cover some of the dance floor,” he laughed.
Nye said he is going to ask everyone who comes to see him perform to buy extra votes so he can win. This is not against the rules. In fact, is encouraged for the fundraiser.
“I’m telling people to buy tickets and to buy votes when they get there, because all of the money goes to the Star of Hope – which is an outstanding organization,” Nye said.
After the Bay Area Stars Dance with their professional dance partners, the audience can vote (and buy additional votes) for their favorite star.
Then, after the intermission, the Utah Ballroom Dance Company will treat the audience to breath-taking lifts, hundreds of beautiful costumes, enchanting theatrical story lines and a variety of ballroom dances.
The Bay Area Star winner will be announced at the end of the event.
Star of Hope outreach manager Dewater said the first Dancing with the Bay Area Star fundraiser took place in 2019 and it was wildly successful. She said she’s excited it is back after four years.
This year, the event will support Star of Hope by helping them make important safety upgrades that are required to bring one of their buildings up-to-code. Dewater said it’s a cause with supporting.
“My favorite part about the Dancing with the Bay Area Stars is bringing a different kind of culture to the community and to be able to fund raise for an important cause because I love the company I work for and I love our mission,” Dewater said.
Dancing with The Bay Area Stars will be performed at the Egyptian Theater on Saturday, April 22nd. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door, online at www.sohoregon.org/dancing, or at Star of Hope, 657 Newmark, Coos Bay 97420.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In