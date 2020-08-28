NORTH BEND — In fanfare that brightened the day, Charlie Evans was celebrated on his 100th birthday Thursday by a parade at Inland Point Retirement Community that included live music, classic cars, motorcycles and even a marching drum band, along with many well-wishers from the community.
The music and festivities kept Charlie, the "Dancing Cowboy," tapping his feet and waving his flag from his "throne" situated in front of the facility, as he was joined by residents and staff.
"He does a mean chair dance now," said his daughter Mary's partner Kim McLean.
Mary and Kim, both from Bend, enjoyed seeing Charlie perk up as the parade started. Though a man of few words, Mary and Kim filled in for Charlie, who did have a couple of things to say.
The parade included the South Coast Corvette Club, South Coast Patriot Guard Riders, The Legend Radio van, a classic car club, the Old Time Fiddlers (who played "You Are My Sunshine" and sang "Happy Birthday,") the North Bend High School drum line coordinated by Amber Yester, and several others. Local musician Patty Becker played the Air Force song, "Wild Blue Yonder" for Charlie.
Local veteran groups presented Charlie with certificates honoring his service. There were cards, balloons and flowers too.
Charlie earned his name by his constant singing and love of all things cowboy. He and his his twin brother, Art, who passed away in 1998, would tape themselves singing and playing guitar. He still sings. "Hell yeah," Charlie said. He's a good yodeler, too.
"And he's very stubborn," Mary said. "That's a good thing, it's gotten him to 100."
The youngest of seven children and the last surviving one, Charlie was born on Aug. 27, 1920 in Colorado Springs, Colo., and grew up in Washington and Oregon. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force stateside during WWII and later settled in Coquille in the early 1950s. He and his wife Dorothy, who passed away 14 years ago, had one child, Mary.
Charlie had many interests in addition to singing and dancing. He's a huge fan of country music and loved horseback riding, which led him to become a member of the Coos County Sheriff's Posse. He also loves to fish and watch cowboy movies, arranging a regular Westerns movie night for Inland Point residents.
Charlie worked in the timber industry at local mills for many years, mostly at Georgia Pacific.
"He was a workaholic, I just remember him working all the time," Mary said. "He worked until he was about 90 doing handyman jobs."
Charles was proud to serve his country during WWII and liked being in the Air Force, though laments the fact that he was never stepped in a plane during his service.
"Charlie loves the Old Time Fiddlers and has sung his favorite song, 'You Are My Sunshine' every time they've played it," said Kriss Fenton, community relations director at Inland Point who arranged the birthday parade.
"He also likes playing Bingo and helping people. Charlies likes people — he uses his smile," Fenton said.
Kim recalls visiting and she and Mary taking Charlie to the Blackberry Arts Festival where they would always dance.
"I loved it," Kim said.
Mary and Kim also take Charlie to his favorite restaurant when they visit, the Kozy Kitchen, where he orders his favorite meal: chicken strips, mashed potatoes and decaf coffee.
He also walked daily until he had a couple of recent falls and has been recovering in transitional care.
Fenton was pleased with the turnout for the parade and the community's participation, including First Community Credit Union of North Bend, which allowed the parking lot to be used as a parade staging area.
"This was the first parade I've organized," Fenton said. "I am so amazed by the community, the turnout and everything."
When asked what his secret to a long life is, in addition to clean living (Charlie never drank), he said, "Dancing and singing."
"What do you think of all this," Mary asked her father as the parade passed by.
"It's pretty good," he replied while tapping his feet and waving his flag.
"He loved it, I know he did," Kim said.
"Yep," Charlie said.
