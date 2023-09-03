Aztec Dance

The community was treated to a performance by Danza Azteca Huitzilopochtli at the Mingus Park Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 23. The group travels throughout the Northwest to participate in ceremonies, cultural exchanges and dance presentations for the public.

The dancers told stories about nature through movement and music to honor their Aztec traditions during the free local performance. They also taught the audience about their language and invited them to participate in learning one of the dances.

Aztec Dancers
