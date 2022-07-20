Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier announced Wednesday that the two officers involved in an officer-involved shooting in June that left a murder suspect dead have been cleared after an investigation by the Oregon State Police.
Frasier said both officers, Detective Aaron Whittenburg of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. Dan Henthorne with the Coos Bay Police Department were interviewed by Oregon State Police. OSP also interviewed the four other officers that were on the scene at the time, reviewed body cam videos and talked to others before submitting a report to Frasier last week.
Frasier said after reviewing the evidence, listening to the interviews and watching the body cam videos, there is no doubt the two officers were justified in using deadly force to defend themselves.
In the June 14 incident, three sheriff’s deputies and three Coos Bay police officers went to the Global Inn. Detective Whittenburg approached the door of the room Matthew Tyler Michel was staying in in plain clothes and knocked on the door. When Michel answered, Whittenburg asked if he was Matthew, and Michel asked who Whittenburg was.
Michel then attempted to shut the door but Whittenburg pushed against it while identifying himself as a member of the sheriff’s office. Henthorne, who was feet behind Whittenburg and Sgt. Sgt. Sean Sanborn with the sheriff’s office also went to the door, both in uniform and identifying themselves as police.
When the officers entered the room, the body cam video shows Michel running to the bed, which was covered in items, grabbing what appeared to be a knife and lunging toward Sanborn. Both Whittenburg and Henthorne then fired and Michel fell to the floor.
The full body cam video released can be seen at theworldlink.com.
After he was shot, Sunburn began administering first aid while paramedics were called in. He died after being taken from ambulance due to massive internal bleeding.
Police did find the knife Michel was holding, although it was in a sheath. They also located a rifle on the bed in the hotel room.
For more information, see the Tuesday edition of The World.
