For the second time in the last month, a request by former mayoral candidate James Rose to investigate the city has accounted for nothing.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier released a statement last week declining to investigate whether City Administrator David Milliron or members of the city council violated any laws in relation to a dispute between the city and the Coos County Airport District.
Rose asked Frasier to open an investigation after news broke that Milliron had complained when an airport employee, Josh Scarberry, called 9-1-1 to report an incident at the airport. The call turned out to be false as part of an emergency test for the airport.
After Milliron complained, Scarberry was placed on paid leave until he was cleared of any wrongdoing. Roland Iparraguirre with the RI Law Group, LLC, has since filed a tort claim against the city on behalf of Scarberry.
In early November, Rose sent a letter to Frasier asking that the DA's office immediately open an investigation into Milliron, Police Chief Gary McCullough and the council. Rose said the tort claim made serious allegations that needed an independent review.
Within a week, Frasier responded to Rose and declined to open an investigation for several reasons. First, Frasier said there was no indication any state laws were broken in the incident, by either Scarberry or anyone with the city. In his response, Frasier said if there were any violations, they would be federal violations, which his office does not investigate or prosecute.
Second, Frasier said he has a close working relationship with McCullough and the North Bend Police Department and, even if there were state laws broken, his office would have a conflict of interest and could not be involved.
Third, Frasier said most of the complaints Rose and the tort reform have are not criminal but civil in nature, which his office does not investigate.
While Frasier declined to get involved, he did agree to send all the information to the Oregon Attorney General Criminal Division for review.
On December 29, Michael J. Slauson, chief counsel of the Criminal Justice Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, sent a letter agreeing with Frasier's decision.
The letter said there was "insufficient information to support a reasonable probability that an investigation would lead to evidence to warrant criminal charges."
Therefore, the Department of Justice said it would take no action and would consider the case closed.
After the district attorney and the Department of Justice declined to take action, Mayor Jessica Engelke said it was the correct decision.
“These were just more false claims to try and hijack the mayoral election and discredit the economic success of North Bend," Engelke said. "This was because of James Rose’s tirade about losing the election two years ago. His false ethics claim against our Main Street manager was denied. And now his ludicrous conspiracy charges have been dismissed. We’ve been vindicated, but what an incredible waste of taxpayers’ time, money, and resources. Countless hours and expenses have been spent on bogus allegations in an unsuccessful attempt to hijack the mayoral election for my opponent that Mr. Rose was supporting. James Rose made this all up for a political dig. This is his conspiracy theory gone wild, and an independent review by the Justice Department exonerates city leaders and staff of any wrongdoing.
"All James Rose has accomplished is to cost taxpayers money to review and investigate bogus allegations. And when we begin the new year, the city council will be redressing the conversation with the airport board about their need for above and beyond mutual aid from our police and fire department with no funding from them. The airport pays zero dollars for police and fire services, which is not fair for North Bend taxpayers to bear when they are already taxed more than $186,000 for airport operations. North Bend used to have contracts in place for police and fire services. The airport used to pay approximately $190,000 for fire services and about $85,000 for police. This money could replace our aging ladder truck.”
