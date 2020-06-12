COOS BAY — Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier is asking anyone who witnessed an incident at the Black Lives Matter rally in Coos Bay on Saturday, June 6, to come forward to be interviewed.
In a press release Friday afternoon, Frasier said he received police reports prepared by the Coos Bay Police Department on Thursday, June 11, regarding the incident involving Brandon Moore, 36, of Coos Bay. Moore was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Saturday afternoon along Broadway (U.S. Highway 101) in downtown Coos Bay.
According to a press release from Frasier's office on Monday morning, Moore was transported to Coos County Jail on Saturday and was released on his own recognizance. He was set to appear in court on Monday. Frasier called for a thorough investigation of the incident. At that time, Frasier said in a press release that he had not yet received the police reports.
"In reading the report, the responding officer noted upon arrival that he had been 'surrounded by a group of ... people' who described what they had seen," Frasier said in Friday's press release.
"While four persons were willing to be identified and interviewed, the remainder of the group 'distanced themselves' from the officer when he attempted to find out what they saw," Frasier added. "As a result, these potential witnesses were not identified and not interviewed."
"It appears that there are more than four witnesses that saw what happened last Saturday. I call upon all persons who witnessed what happened last Saturday, even if such persons did not see the whole event, to come forward and be interviewed by the Coos Bay Police Department," Frasier said. The CBPD can be reached at 541-269-8911.
