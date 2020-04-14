Curry Health Network (CHN) outlined staff cuts that have been made and other expense reduction measures during a special meeting on April 3.
CHN CEO Ginny Williams reported on the organization’s economic situation and what they are doing “to ensure financial viability” in the future. The hospital’s forecast modeling calls for about $2 million in revenues every month, but work volumes at the hospital began declining around March 8. Revenues took a sharp decline after Governor Kate Brown declared the cessation of elective surgical and medical procedures on March 15 to preserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Since the outbreak, clinic office visits dropped by 65%, elective surgeries have dropped by 80%, emergency room visits in both Brookings and Gold Beach by 60%, and lab work by 70%.
“The drops are significant," Williams said, "because these drive our revenue.”
Workforce Reductions
After analyzing what services are most essential to support patient and emergency services, CHN implemented a workforce reduction plan of $1.4 million each month, which will be fully realized after the first month. The delay is due to payments of severance and paid time off owed to employees who were furloughed.
Staff reductions affected 192 employees either through layoffs, reductions in hours or changes to per diem contracts. The strategy was to offer medical providers the option to move from full-time to per diem, which would allow the hospital to rebound as volumes come back after the outbreak. The providers are eligible for unemployment insurance, Williams said, adding “It was the kindest way to treat our employees.”
In addition to furloughs and per diem contracts, the management team voluntarily took a 20% reduction in pay. Traveling positions were eliminated, which saved $353,000. Besides doctors and nurses, the dietary staff was reduced by offering limited food options for staff, and environmental services reduced staff to correspond with strategies to reduce the scope of housekeeping duties by closing off areas for some clinical services and having managers clean their areas. Some staff are voluntarily sharing reduced hours on a rotating basis.
Hours have been reduced at all facilities, with closures on Saturdays and condensing same-day clinic appointments into morning hours between 8 a.m. and noon when possible. CHN can do Telehealth visits from three computer stations and plans to expand to nine.
Staffing has been reduced across the organization from nursing, to physical therapy, human resources, labs, radiology and more.
“We are not alone in this,” Williams said. “It’s impacting all hospitals in rural places.”
Another hospital in the state will be laying off 200 employees on Monday, she noted.
A large public audience, including some staff and former staff, attended the Friday, April 3 virtual meeting to express concerns about the staff reductions.
Sara Dickerson is a family nurse practitioner, who has been terminated as of April 7.
“What is most upsetting to me was the treatment of my medical assistant, who was terminated on March 31,” she said. Because she was terminated in March, she has no medical insurance for April.
“It will be difficult to resurrect the clinic at Curry Medical Center [in Brookings],” said Dr. Ken Manuele. “It’s extremely difficult to replace physicians. We’ve got to be careful about shooting ourselves in the foot. Curry Medical Center will need to beg, borrow or steal to keep medical providers.”
Manuele noted the county had lost its only pediatrician and several physicians.
“The real health care crisis will occur after this is over," he said. "How do we get out of the hole we are digging?”
Resident Sarah Kaplanski commented on the loss of pediatrician, Dr. Harris because her child is a special-needs patient who views him as his favorite physician. In a good news moment during the call, Dr. Harris spoke up and said he decided to accept a per diem contract because his “patients need a pediatrician.”
Dr. Cornelius "Connie" Britt requested information about N-95 mask availability at the hospital during the call.
“As an employee over the age of 60 and in the high-risk category, we get fitted every year for N-95 masks but I haven’t been advised whether one is to be provided to me,” he said.
“Ample supplies of surgical and N-95 masks are available for all staff,” Williams replied.
COVID-19 Surge Plan
Staff reports also outlined their surge plan in their current environment, including facilities and staffing, in the event of COVID-19 cases emerging in Curry County.
“The goal is to optimize what we have right now to keep patients and staff safe,” said a CHN spokesperson.
Already, they have implemented a plan to keep patients with respiratory symptoms separate from other patients coming to the hospital because it helps conserve PPE. In a future scenario, those patients who are “safe” will follow a blue path to a separate floor of the hospital, while patients who are symptomatic of COVID-19 or flu will follow a yellow path to the emergency room.
Once the emergency room is at capacity, the hospital has a waiver to expand the number of beds. The hospital has the physical capacity to expand from its current 18 beds to handle up to 47 patients, but that does not include staffing for those beds. The hospital currently has six ventilators.
