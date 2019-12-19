GOLD BEACH — Curry County is seeking one resident to serve on the Curry County Compensation Board. The term will expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Applications are due not later than Jan. 9, 2020.
The Compensation Board annually reviews the compensation paid to persons comparably employed by the State of Oregon, local public bodies and private businesses within a labor market deemed appropriate by the board for each elective officer. The board takes into account such factors as the number of employees supervised and the size of the budget administered by each elective officer, the duties and responsibilities of each elective officer, and the compensation paid to subordinates and other appointed employees who serve in positions of comparable management responsibility. The board prepares and approves by majority vote a recommended compensation schedule for the elective officers and submits the recommended compensation schedule to the County.
Interested residents knowledgeable in personnel and compensation management are encouraged to apply. The terms is for three years. Board applications can be found at the Curry County website: www.co.curry.or.us. Or a paper application can be attained by calling 541-247-3296.