GOLD BEACH — The Curry County Compensation Board is seeking two residents who would like to serve.
One of the available three year terms will expire Dec. 31, 2019, and the other will expire Dec. 31, 2021.
The compensation board reviews compensation paid to persons comparably employed by the State of Oregon, local public bodies and private businesses within a labor market deemed appropriate by the board for each elective officer. The board prepares and approves a recommended compensation schedule for the elective officers and submits the recommended compensation schedule to the county.
Interested residents knowledgeable in personnel and compensation management are encouraged to apply. Applications are available online at www.co.curry.or.us. or by calling 541-247-3296. Applications are due not later than March 14.