GOLD BEACH — The Curry County Board of Commissioners is seeking to fill the north county position on the planning commission. The term will expire Sept. 6, 2022.
The Curry County Planning Commission is appointed by the Board of Commissioners. The commission provides recommendations to the board regarding county land use regulations and policies, hears appeals of the planning director’s decisions and takes action on applications for division of land and other land use actions not assigned by the zoning code to the planning director.
The seven member planning commission is comprised of two four-year term members from the area extending from the Coos County line south to an east-west line at the mouth of Mussel Creek (Arizona Beach); two four-year term members from the area extending from the east-west line at the mouth of Mussel Creek south to an east-west line at Crook Point; and two four-year term members from the area extending from the east-west line at Crook Point south to the California state line; and one two-year term at large member from one of the three areas.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 12. To apply, visit www.co.curry.or.us or call 541-247-3296 to obtain an application.