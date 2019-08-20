GOLD BEACH — The Curry County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill an expiring terms on the Board of Property Tax Appeals.
BOPTA hears and reviews petitions for reductions of assessed property values. BOPTA is comprised of three members — one county commissioner or non-office holding designee, plus two non-office holding residents who are not employed by the county or the taxing district. Training during the year of appointment and then every other year is required.
To apply, visit www.co.curry.or.us or call 541-247-3296 to obtain an application. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The current terms expire June 30, 2020.
For more information, contact at 541-247-3295.