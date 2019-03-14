GOLD BEACH — The Curry County Board of Commissioners is seeking four citizens willing to serve on the Citizens Revenue Task Force. The task force explores options for addressing declining county revenues in the face of increasing costs, especially for public safety and other vital county services.
The commissioners are seeking broad community representation, including small business owners, retirees, full-time and part-time employees and any others willing to study the many revenue options open to the county.
The task force members will be appointed by the BOC at a regular meeting April 3.
To apply, visit http://www.co.curry.or.us or call 541-247-3296 to receive a paper application. The application deadline is 5 p.m. March 28.