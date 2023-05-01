A fish hatchery located on the Coquille Junior/Senior High School campus has been updated and is operating as part of a new hands-on agriculture program for students, thanks to a partnership between several agencies and the help of many volunteers.
“It's been a great combination of people who know fish and who know this water – and the Coquille River currents – and who aren't afraid to meet new people and get their hands dirty,” said Coquille River STEP Association member Pam Lewis.
The Cunningham Creek hatchery was built in 1987, and was starting to fall into disrepair, Lewis said. So, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Coquille River STEP Association, and the Coquille Indian Tribe partnered together to improve and update the campus hatchery.
The hatchery now has access to Chinook Salmon eggs, and students can learn about the hatchery operations as part of a new agriculture program at Coquille Jr/Sr High.
Lewis said the her organization has been working on the project since Oct. 2022.
“We got together and we said, ‘We need salmon in our river,’” she said.
Coquille STEP Association members helped carry out projects to repair plumbing, get new pumps installed, clean out trays and get electrical equipment up to code.
“It's been a fabulous partnership between ODFW and the Coquille Tribe – as well legislation giving us power and leverage,” Lewis said.
“We also had the school district working with us. We are happy we have a teacher who is enthusiastic about this – and getting the kids involved and learning so they can own this program again,” she said.
Students who are part of Coquille Junior/Senior High School’s ‘Introduction to Agriculture’ program receive hands-on learning at the hatchery. The overall coursework covers a broad spectrum of agricultural topics, including natural resources. “One of the many standards covered in the class includes demonstrating interest and concern for natural resource stewardship,” said Agricultural Sciences teacher Julia Scolari.
Scolari said a unique part about the school’s new agriculture program is students receive numerous opportunities for hands-on learning with different species of live animals.
The program as a whole brings opportunities for students to learn fundamental elements of agriculture, food, and natural resources – and can be applied to a variety of future careers.
“The bonus of having the hatchery right here on campus is that it provides daily opportunities for students to help care for the Chinook and help with basic hatchery maintenance,” Scolari said.
Learning at the hatchery helps students recognize they can have an impact on local natural resources, and that there are many opportunities for them to become involved with stewardship activities, she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In