A fish hatchery located on the Coquille Junior/Senior High School campus has been updated and is operating as part of a new hands-on agriculture program for students, thanks to a partnership between several agencies and the help of many volunteers.

“It's been a great combination of people who know fish and who know this water – and the Coquille River currents – and who aren't afraid to meet new people and get their hands dirty,” said Coquille River STEP Association member Pam Lewis.

Hatchery fish

Hatchery fish
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Who is to blame for the homelessness crisis along the coast?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments