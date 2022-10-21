police siren

A Coos Bay woman will spend the next decade behind bars after she was convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and run death of a man killed earlier this year at Pony Village Mall.

Kelsey Culver, 31, avoided an even longer sentence when the jury found her guilty of first degree manslaughter and not the second-degree murder charge being sought by the Coos County District Attorney's office.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments