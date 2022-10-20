Got an idea for a new project to improve access to arts, music, culture in Coos County? Need a little cash to get the project off the ground?
Coos County Cultural Coalition, the local re-granting arm of The Oregon Cultural Trust, is now accepting grant applications. Applications are due on October 31. The grants are intended for projects taking place in 2023. Grant amounts are usually between $250 to $1,200 and are intended to act as “seed money” to help get a project off the ground.
