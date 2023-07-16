A pop-up restaurant featuring refined dishes and go-to lunch favorites is happening inside the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute for a limited time.
Throughout the summer, many of the communities’ next best chefs are refining their restaurant skills – and the community gets to benefit from it. These special lunch events help students prepare to make the transition to the culinary industry.
“We have had requests from our students over the years who wanted more realistic restaurant style training – so for our summer term they are hosting a restaurant,” said Chef Randy Torres, OCCI Executive Director.
The student-run “restaurant” menu was designed to offer something for everyone including gluten-free options.
The fresh new menu includes appetizers such as bacon burnt ends, chorizo in cider and a duck trio, traditional favorite soups and salads, brick-oven baked pizza, and mouthwatering entrees such halibut, pasta carbonara and grilled New York strip steak. The lunch offerings are individually priced.
“People can come in and enjoy a meal as they would in any other restaurant,” Torres said.
“We just remind everyone that these are students and they are learning and they are doing their best,” he said.
The restaurant was operating smoothly during opening-day on Tuesday, July 11 as guests were promptly seated and served quality dishes from the kitchen. Students acted not only as restaurant chefs, but also in front of house positions. They will be rotating to fill different roles during each service.
The Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is a professionally accredited culinary institution at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Chef Torres said the culinary institute has consistently trained their students to be competent in the culinary world, thanks to the support of faculty and staff, as well as the community.
“I want our students to walk away feeling satisfied and accomplished. So we are inviting the community to come out, support the students and enjoy some great food,” Chef Torres said.
“I do preference by saying they're students, but I'm always impressed with what they can do,” he said.
The remaining restaurant events are as follows:
Reservation times are from 10:45 a.m. with the last seating at 1:00 p.m. No groups over eight people. To make a reservation: email shawn.warren@socc.edu or call 541-888-1540.
