COOS BAY — Many classic cars could be seen cruising through town all of last week in preparation for Saturday's Cruz the Coos, where around 300 vehicles participated.
Classic hot rods, vans, and trucks snaked through downtown Coos Bay to the sounds of 1950s rock and roll hits provided by local radio station K-Dock.
Classic and one-of-a-kind cars and trucks fill the streets Saturday during the Cruz the Coos car show in Coos Bay.
The total number of vehicles that participated is not yet confirmed, but Russ Clark with the Rotary said 149 signed up ahead of time, and about as many signed up at the event. So he figures around 300 cars participated.
Assembling the Cruz was a combined effort of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary and K-Dock. The two groups began planning for the event in March. This the third year Rotary and K-dock have put on the Cruz.
“We’ve been working on this since March putting sponsors together and getting everything together. There’s about six of us in an executive committee that put the whole thing together," Clark said.
Clark said it takes 18 volunteers to run the event, all of which are either with K-Dock or the Rotary club.
A few years ago, the Cruz almost died out when the local Sunset Classic Chevys Car Club decided it would no longer be organizing the event.
“The Sunset Classic Chevys Car Club did it for 28 years. Their club wasn’t going to do it again, so they came to us and now we put it together,” Kilmer said.
Kilmer is also a member of the Rotary and asked the club to help out in keeping the Cruz the Coos alive.
“It’s a little more than we can handle so we talked to the club, and they said if it’s going to go away then we’ll step up. We’ve got the membership to do it, and it’s important to this community.
Before the Cruz begins, many of the cars participate in the Show and Shine down at the Mill Hotel-Casino, where there are 16 different categories, most of which are the best vehicles in a certain age group. Clark sad that 142 cars participated in the Show and Shine.
Best of show was won by Craig and Corenne Spotts’ 1937 Ford Tudor. Best Rat Rod was won by Gary Grenade’s 1931 Ford. Other competitions included Best Mustang, Best Corvette, and Best Under Construction vehicle.