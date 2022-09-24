Hundreds of people turned out to check out vintage vehicles during the annual Cruise the Coos car show at The Mill Casino on Saturday. While most of the guests came to see the classic cars, like this 1928 Model A Tub, an English mastiff named Tub also got a lot of attention. Another popular vehicle was this 1941 Cadillac rat rod owned by Janice Gibbs of Coos Bay. The vehicle was built by Gibbs’ father, and Janice continues to show it every year in his memory.

