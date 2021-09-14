At 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, North Bend Public Library will present “Cruciferous Oktoberfest,” a webinar by Cheryl O’Dell of Natural Grocers.
This program will highlight the nutritional benefits of cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower and kale, as well as the health benefits of fermented foods such as the Oktoberfest favorite, sauerkraut.
“Cruciferous Oktoberfest” will be presented as a Zoom meeting. Please register to attend at https://tinyurl.com.
For information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In