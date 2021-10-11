More than 60 people came to downtown Coos Bay on Saturday to rally for women’s and LGBTQ rights along the boardwalk.
The rally was held on the same day as women’s marches around the country, many fueled by the recent Texas law that limits abortions.
The local event was organized by Coos County Women's March Action Group and Kamryn Stringfield, who was representing the organization, Women for Racial and Economic Equality.
Movement for a People's Democracy Pacific Northwest Chapter was also there with information. Other organizations in attendance or supporting were Southern Oregon Coast Pride and Coos County Huddle.
Stringfield spoke at the rally, discussing how trans people are often left out of the conversation about reproductive rights and about how the push to criminalize the reproductive rights of anybody is something fascists would do. Several women also spoke out against the Texas abortion law.
In addition to holding signs and hearing guest speakers, participants had used sidewalk chalk to create a variety of pictures. of beautiful sidewalk chalk art.
Although there was minor opposition, there was no conflict and the rally was filled with enthusiasm, a shared sense of struggle and an inspiration to come to more events and be more involved.
Movement for a People's Democracy Pacific Northwest Chapter also hosted an anti-imperialism rally October 7 and will host a We Help Us! Food and Literature Distribution Drive on the fourth Saturday of every month somewhere in the Bay area. This month it will be at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
