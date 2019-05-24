COOS BAY— Early this morning Empire residents awoke to find that their power was out.
According to Pacific Power spokesman Drew Hanson, a crow flew into the substation and caused the power outage.
“There are some unusual environmental factors that have caused some recent outages in the Coos Bay area," he said. "We had a crow this time, around three weeks ago there was a pole fire that caused an outage, and then another large outage that was caused by a bird's nest."
Crews have been on site working to restore power. As of 10 a.m., over 4,000 folks in Empire were still without power.
“We really appreciate everyone’s patience as we get our crews out there to quickly and safely restore power," Hanson said.
Crews are working in tandem to reroute people to different circuits to restore their power.
According to Pacific Power, there is currently no estimated time of restoration. Around 9 a.m., power was restored to 777 customers and crews are now working on restoring another 880 customers.