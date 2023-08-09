On August 8th, 2023, around 9:44 am, Coos County Dispatch received a report of a suspect messing with equipment and trying to fight people on Troller Road near Cape Arago Highway in Coos Bay. It was further added that the suspect had left shirtless and had recently stolen an item from Herbal Choices in Charleston. The suspect was also reported to have been throwing crab pots on the property of Fisherman’s Grotto.

Deputy J. Vinyard responded to the area and located a shirtless male, fitting the description, walking down the middle of the road. The male was identified as Keith Smith (42). Deputy Vinyard advised Mr. Smith he was under arrest, and despite Mr. Smith’s efforts to resist, he was taken into custody.

