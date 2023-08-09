On August 8th, 2023, around 9:44 am, Coos County Dispatch received a report of a suspect messing with equipment and trying to fight people on Troller Road near Cape Arago Highway in Coos Bay. It was further added that the suspect had left shirtless and had recently stolen an item from Herbal Choices in Charleston. The suspect was also reported to have been throwing crab pots on the property of Fisherman’s Grotto.
Deputy J. Vinyard responded to the area and located a shirtless male, fitting the description, walking down the middle of the road. The male was identified as Keith Smith (42). Deputy Vinyard advised Mr. Smith he was under arrest, and despite Mr. Smith’s efforts to resist, he was taken into custody.
Due to claims made by Mr. Smith, local EMS responded to the area to evaluate him. During the evaluation, another victim contacted Deputy Vinyard and advised him that Mr. Smith had boarded his boat behind a locked gate without permission, damaged property, and even untied the boat from the dock. While interviewing this victim, another victim came forward. Deputy Vinyard was told that Mr. Smith had been in Englund Marine and had threatened him with physical harm while holding a heavy fishing lead. When he left Englund Marine, Mr. Smith was seen on video exposing his genitalia and rubbing it on vehicles.
Mr. Smith was transported to Bay Area Hospital for further evaluation. After his time at the Hospital, Mr. Smith had to be carried out by security. While being carried, Mr. Smith managed to kick Deputy Vinyard multiple times.
During transport to the jail, Mr. Smith managed to maneuver his hands to the front of his body, remove all of his clothing, and cause excessive damage to the back of the patrol vehicle. Mr. Smith threw parts of the vehicle out the back window.
Mr. Smith was ultimately booked at the Coos County Jail for the following crimes; Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Entry into a vehicle, Criminal Mischief 2, Attempted Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Criminal Trespass, Menacing, Unlawful use of a Weapon, Public Indecency, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Peace Officer, Initiating a False Report, Harassment, Criminal Mischief 1, and Attempted Escape 3. He is currently being held without bail pending his initial court appearance.
Your Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the security at Bay Area Hospital for their assistance and Deputy Vinyard for a job well done.
