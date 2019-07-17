COOS BAY — Authorities arrested a Coos Bay man suspected of selling drugs to a minor at a house party held earlier this month in the Empire District.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, 19-year-old Dakota Mollett was arrested and charged with the distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and reckless endangering of another person.
On July 9, three anonymous juvenile females filed a report with Coos Bay police telling them that a 16-year-old girl who was at the party the night before was sold drugs by an adult.
The girl, who overdosed, was later transported in a private car to Bay Area Hospital for medical treatment.
“The female was admitted at Bay Area Hospital for several days while she continued to receive medical treatment for the overdose,” said the release.
An investigation conducted by Coos Bay police in collaboration with the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team lead officers to Mollett, who was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.
“Further details of the case are still under investigation,” said the release. “If anyone has additional information, the Coos Bay Police Department is requesting contact at 541-269-8911.”