COOS BAY — A woman with three warrants out for her arrest was caught this week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling Boat Basin Road on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:31 p.m. when he saw a woman running with a garbage can through the Seaport RV Park.
When the deputy pulled up, he recognized her as Desiray L. Simones, 30, and checked her her through the state and national data base. While he did, Simones allegedly started running.
“Another deputy advised the deputy on scene that (Simones) had warrants out for her arrest,” the release said. “The deputy began pursuing (Simones) on foot … yelled out for (her) to stop multiple times but she chose to keep running from the deputy.”
Finally, the deputy was able to catch up to her while she hid near other garbage cans.
Simones was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on three different probation violation warrants.