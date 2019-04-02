COQUILLE — After the Coquille Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a hit and run, she turned herself in.
According to an update from CPD, she is cooperating with the investigation on the incident that took place March 16, at 12:30 p.m.
According to the initial press release from CPD, the woman damaged a parked vehicle in the Safeway grocery store parking lot at 155 East First St. in Coquille and “left the scene without reporting it or attempting to locate an owner. Her vehicle appears to be an older model silver Honda CRV or similar vehicle,” the release said.
CPD thanked the community for its help.