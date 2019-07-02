CHARLESTON — The deceased female discovered last week in the rocks of the jetty has been identified.
In an updated press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old was identified Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. However, that name is not being released until her next of kin are notified.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the information callers provided regarding the case,” the release said.
The woman was first discovered on Tuesday, June 25 at 2:21 p.m. after the CCSO responded to a call of a body just off Alaska Packers Way in Charleston.
Alaska Packers Way is the roadway that creates the protective jetty around the Charleston Marina.
It had been private citizens who discovered her body in the rocks entering the Marina and the death was determined to be accidental by the Coos County Medical Examiner. She had no identification, CCSO said.
The woman is 5 foot, 3 inches in height, 160 pounds with short grey hair, no tattoos and wearing distinctive jewelry.
To report any further information regarding this case, call the CCSO at 541-396-7830.