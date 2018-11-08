Try 1 month for 99¢
Car drives through Watlt's Pourhouse's front door
Hailey Sheldon, 31, drove through the front door at Walt's Pourhouse in Coos Bay on Tuesday, Nov. 6, around 11:50 p.m. She was located by Coos Bay Police close to 3 a.m. and cited in lieu of custody.

 JILLIAN WARD The World

COOS BAY — A car went through the front door at Walt’s Pourhouse on Election Night.

“We responded on a report of a hit and run about ten to midnight on Tuesday,” said Gary McCullough, police chief at Coos Bay Police Department.

Hailey Sheldon, 31, drove onto the front porch and through the front door, breaking glass and causing severe property damage. However, she drove off after breaking down the door.

McCullough said there were no injuries.

“We were able to locate her close to 3 a.m.,” McCullough said. “We cited her in lieu of custody.”

Sheldon is being charged with a hit and run, along with property damage.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

Reporter