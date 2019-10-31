COOS BAY — A woman died in police custody this morning.
According to a press release from the Coos County District Attorney’s office, an adult female was found unresponsive in her cell at the Coos County Jail at 5:48 a.m. Deputies gave her emergency aid, including CPR, and an ambulance summoned to the jail.
But at 6:08 a.m., medical personnel declared her deceased.
“At this time, there is no indication of foul play as to her death,” the release said. “Pursuant to Oregon State law requiring an investigation into all deaths that occur in custody, (District Attorney Paul Frasier) … asked Oregon State Police to investigate this matter.”
OSP personnel are now conducting an investigation into the woman’s death, the release said.
“Sheriff’s Office personnel are fully cooperating in the investigation,” the release said.
Frasier wrote in the release that the woman’s name is not being released until next of kin are notified. He has also requested that an autopsy be performed, which he expects to be finished in the next couple days.
“In addition to the OSP conducting this investigation, the Coos County Medical Examiner is assisting along with the personnel from (Frasier’s) office,” the release said.