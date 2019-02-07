BANDON — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Thursday after multiple reports of a female subject running in traffic and attempting to enter vehicles travelling on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 261.
Toni Gaughan, 32, was located by Coos County deputies standing on the southbound lane of Highway 101, north of Bandon, flailing her arms at approximately 12:42 a.m.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Gaughan ran toward a deputy screaming incoherent words and obscenities.
As the deputy attempted to restrain her, Gaughan pushed and pulled away from the deputy multiple times.
“The deputy was able to gain control and place Gaughan in handcuffs without injury to him or Gaughan,” said the press release.
Gaughan was taken to the Coos County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct. Deputies later learned she had been involved in a single vehicle crash earlier in the day near Highway 101 and North Bank Road.
She was charged for failure to perform the duties of a driver and was referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office.