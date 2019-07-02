CHARLESTON — A woman was arrested last week on active warrants and a charge of resisting arrest.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling outside the Seaport RV Park in Charleston on Wednesday, June 26, at 8:47 p.m. when he spotted a woman in the driveway.
Jennifer Stenton, 44, was run through the state and national database, where the deputy discovered she had active warrants for her arrest. The deputy and a captain contacted her, advising her she was under arrest.
“(Stenton) reached underneath her shirt and into her waistband,” the release said. “The deputy put his hand on (Stenton’s) hand to determine if she had a weapon. The deputy and the captain attempted to place (Stenton) under arrest but she continue to pull away.”
She was eventually taken into custody.
Stenton is being lodged at the Coos County Jail for one warrant charging her with failure to appear in the second degree, another for resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree. Stenton now has an additional charge of resisting arrest.