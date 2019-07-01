COOS BAY — A woman was arrested last week on an active warrant out of Curry County.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic infraction on Troller Road and Cape Arago Highway on Thursday, June 27, at 8:21 p.m.
“The deputy checked the occupants through the state and national database and discovered a passenger … had an active warrant out for her arrest out of Curry County,” the release said.
The passenger was Jamie L. Tackett, 38, and was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the Coos County Jail where she is being lodged until extradition.