COOS BAY — On Friday, Dec. 13, at 9:23 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, Coos Bay Police arrested Kristi Palica, 62, no address listed, as a located wanted subject.

Palica was transported to Coos County Jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She was arrested on two new charges of driving while suspended and possession of meth.

Man charged with robbery

NORTH BEND — At 4:52 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Newmark Street and Tremont Avenue, Loy Kinslow Minton, 36, was arrested on multiple warrants and transported to the Coos County Jail for the original charge of robbery 3.

