COOS COUNTY — A woman was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy partoling Charleston, spotted Nancy Richmond, 59, at 11:18 a.m. behind the Sea Port RV Park acting suspiciously. The deputy stopped to make sure no help was needed.
When he ran her name through the state and national database, he discovered Richmond had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
She was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail, where she is not lodged.