LAKESIDE — A woman was arrested this week off a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded Wednesday at 8:44 p.m. to a call of suspicious circumstances at a motorhome in Lakeside.
Ashley M. Pirtle, 29, from North Bend was one of the occupants at the motorhome. An investigation showed that she had an outstanding warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office charging her with failing to appear on the original charge of failing to carry and present a driver’s license, the release said.
Pirtle was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail where she will wait to be extradited.