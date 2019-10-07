COOS COUNTY — A woman was arrested last week on an outstanding felony warrant.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road on Seven Devils Road near mile post 12 on Friday, Oct. 4 at 12:10 a.m.
At first, the deputy contacted Rowdy J. Howard, 44, of Coos Bay who said the vehicle was having mechanical problems.
You have free articles remaining.
However, the deputy discovered that Howard was allegedly trying to help hide Lillian M. Dodd, 26, of Coos Bay from being discovered. Dodd had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest.
Dodd was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail, while Howard is being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on the charge of hindering prosecution.