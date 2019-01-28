COOS BAY — A Coos Bay woman was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple outstanding warrants.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:25 p.m., a deputy was traveling south bound on Cape Arago Highway near Oleson Road in Coos Bay when he observed 29-year-old Jami Boyer walking north bound. The deputy checked Boyer through the state and national database and learned she had multiple warrants out for her arrest.
The deputy contacted Boyer and took her into custody without issue. She was transported to the Coos County Jail and lodged on three separate warrants. The first warrant charged supplying contraband and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The second warrant was for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The third warrant was for failure to appear in the first degree.