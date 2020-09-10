NORTH BEND — Officers from the North Bend Police Department were investigating a suspicious activity call in the 1800 block of Maple Street in the city of North Bend at about 12:51 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
During the investigation, North Bend officers encountered 38-year-old Maria Buckley of North Bend.
A North Bend Police officer investigating the report was sitting in his vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Maple Street, stated the release. Buckley, who was allegedly intoxicated, reportedly intentionally rammed the North Bend Police vehicle.
Her motive for allegedly intentionally ramming the police vehicle has not been determined.
Buckley was arrested at the scene by Oregon State Police on the following charges:
• Driving under the influence of intoxicants
• Reckless driving
• Reckless endangering
• Criminal mischief in the second degree
• Attempted assault of a peace officer in the third degree
Buckley was transported to the Coos County Jail where she was booked and released. She is scheduled to appear in Coos County Circuit Court.
